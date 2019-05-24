Whitney Biennial 2019 | Contemporary Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Whitney Biennial is more than just an art event. Instead, it's seen as a barometer of the contemporary art landscape in the United States. Curators Jane Panetta and Rujeko Hockley have compiled works from 75 North American artists to give audiences a sense of what is inspiring them today. And as William Denselow reports from New York, a number of modern art pieces on display are looking to the past to reimagine the world around us. Margaret Carrigan, Deputy art market editor at the Art Newspaper 04:00 #Whitney #Biennial #Showcase
May 24, 2019
