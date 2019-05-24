POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Famine: As a tool of War?
07:46
World
Famine: As a tool of War?
Violence against humanitarian workers is forcing organizations to suspend operations and deprive populations of humanitarian aid. Around 56 million people are in need of urgent food and assistance across conflict zones. The UN Security Council has urged all parties involved in armed conflicts to minimize the impact of military actions on civilians, condenming starvation as a tool of war. Guest: Davit Kirvalidze Candidate for Head of UN's Food and Agriculture Organization #famine #war #TheNewsmakers
May 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?