Is Joko Widodo's mandate under threat?
16:35
World
Is Joko Widodo's mandate under threat?
With schools shut, shops closed, and more than 30,000 soldiers deployed to the streets, Indonesia has been hit by a massive anti-government demonstration following a victory of Joko Widodo. Is the incumbent president’s rule under threat? Guests: Dradjad Wibowo Member of Indonesia's opposition National Mandate Party Shoeb Kagda Founder of the Indonesia Economic Forum Greg BartonProfessor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University #JokoWidodo #Indonesia #riots
May 24, 2019
