Indonesia Election Fallout | Austria’s Political Chaos | The Future of Food
Thousands of supporters of defeated Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto have taken to the streets in Jakarta to protest Joko Widodo's re-election. Can his victory be challenged? Plus, Austria's chancellor faces a vote of no-confidence, after his party's far-right coalition partners quit in a mass resignation. Can Sebastian Kurz survive a corruption scandal? And we asked if famine is deliberately being used as a weapon of war in crisis-hit countries. #IndonesianElections #Austria #HumanitarianAid
May 24, 2019
