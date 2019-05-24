POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British PM Theresa May announces resignation | Money Talks
06:56
BizTech
British PM Theresa May announces resignation | Money Talks
She said she did everything she could to broker a Brexit deal, but in the end, its failure cost Theresa May her job. In an emotional speech outside Downing Street, the British prime minister confirmed she'll be resigning as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7th. As leadership contenders line up, it's widely expected that her replacement will be a Eurosceptic candidate. And that means it's increasingly likely that the UK could crash out of the EU with no deal in place. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this, Steve Keen joined us from Amsterdam. He's an economist and honorary professor at University College London. #Resign #TheresaMay #Brexit
May 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?