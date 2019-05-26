POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Elections: Eurosceptic populists expected to make gains
01:46
World
EU Elections: Eurosceptic populists expected to make gains
A handful of European countries including the UK and Netherlands have already voted in the EU parliamentary elections. But for most of Europe, Sunday is the day polls are open. In less than 24 hours we'll know the makeup of the new European Parliament, which will have a huge impact on the bloc's agenda. Our Europe correspondent Kevin Ozebek is in Brussels, and breaks down what's at stake. #EUelections #EU #EuropeElections
May 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?