POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Protests: Thousands gather to condemn police brutality
01:38
World
Brazil Protests: Thousands gather to condemn police brutality
Thousands of people in Brazil took to one of the world's most famous beaches to show their anger over police violence in Rio de Janeiro's shanty towns. Meanwhile, on the neighbouring Copacabana beach a mass rally took place in support of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. They were demanding the Supreme Court and the Congress allow their president to govern. Craig Vermay has more. #Bolsonaro #Rio #Bolsonaro
May 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?