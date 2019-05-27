World Share

SOCIAL MEDIA: Time to ditch the ‘likes’?

To its critics, much of social media is an unhealthy, unrealistic popularity contest. But now photo sharing app Instagram is trying out a different approach. Does the rest of social media need to clean up its act? Welcome to Roundtable. Joining us at the Roundtable we have Nik Speller, Head of Campaigns at Influencer, a global influencer marketing company; Lucy Beresford, Writer, Broadcaster and Psychotherapist; Tess Montgomery, a social media influencer and Adam Thilthorpe, Director of External Affairs at the British Computer Society.