POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico sells off criminals' assets for the poor | Money Talks
02:25
BizTech
Mexico sells off criminals' assets for the poor | Money Talks
Strapped for cash, Mexico's government is trying to shore up its finances by cracking down on corruption. On Sunday, it auctioned off 77 vehicles seized from drug cartels -- hoping to raise more than 1-point-5 million dollars. It's also selling off some government assets and cutting public sector jobs -- saying the proceeds will go to Mexico's poorest communities. Mobin Nasir reports. #Auction #Corruption #DrugCartels
May 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?