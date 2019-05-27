POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fiat Chrysler, Renault locked in merger talks | Money Talks
The rise of smart technology and electric cars have been shaking up the global auto industry for a while, but it's now come to a point where carmakers are considering teaming up to stay relevant. That's what Europe's two most prominent automakers are discussing. Fiat Chrysler and Renault have proposed a merger, but a few things may get in the way. For more on this, we spoke to Jim Saker. He's the head of the UK's Loughborough University Centre for Automotive Management. #Merger #Renault #FiatChrysler
May 27, 2019
