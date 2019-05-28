World Share

Syria's Bedouins: Riding and coffee roasting keep customs alive

The conflict that has gripped Syria for eight years has destroyed many of the nation's historic monuments and wiped out much of its cultural identity. Millions have fled their homes, leaving behind customs and values as they adapt to new lives elsewhere. But alongside them were the nation's Bedouins; people who carry their traditions with them wherever they go -- in a bid to keep them alive. Sarah Balter reports. #Syria #Bedouins #CoffeeRoasting