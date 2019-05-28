POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syria's Bedouins: Riding and coffee roasting keep customs alive
02:07
World
Syria's Bedouins: Riding and coffee roasting keep customs alive
The conflict that has gripped Syria for eight years has destroyed many of the nation's historic monuments and wiped out much of its cultural identity. Millions have fled their homes, leaving behind customs and values as they adapt to new lives elsewhere. But alongside them were the nation's Bedouins; people who carry their traditions with them wherever they go -- in a bid to keep them alive. Sarah Balter reports. #Syria #Bedouins #CoffeeRoasting
May 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?