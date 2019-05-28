Replica of the Original | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What happens to a work of art when it meets the public eye? Through a selection of fifteen artworks from two Istanbul-based private collections, the city's SALT Beyoglu gallery aims to explore this question. By looking at the way the new interactions with other works and viewers transform the manifold meanings in an artwork. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to check out the exhibition, titled 'Replica of the Original` #Replica #Exhibition #Showcase
May 28, 2019
