POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Cannes 2019 Winners | Festivals | Showcase
08:03
World
Cannes 2019 Winners | Festivals | Showcase
Once again, the eyes of cinephiles from around the world were trained in the South of France over the weekend. This year the line-up was among the strongest in the history of the Cannes Film Festival. Given the history of this prestigious event that is saying a lot. But, when the 72nd edition ended, there were some surprises among the winners and also among those who went home empty-handed. Jason Gorber, Managing Editor, ThatShelf.com 03:10 #Cannes #Cinema #Showcase
May 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?