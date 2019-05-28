PLO: Prohibited

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Washington office of the Palestine Liberation Organisation served as a de-facto Palestinian diplomatic mission in the US capital. Last year, the Trump administration shut it down. Now, the government has denied a US travel visa to a senior PLO executive. Hanan Ashrawi has negotiated with US Secretaries of State and met several presidents. So, the decision earlier this month to bar her entry to the United States for the first time came as quite a surprise. But many see it fitting a pattern of Trump forging stronger ties with Israel at the expense of the Palestinians. So why was she refused entry? Guest: Hanan Ashrawi Member of the PLO's Executive Committee #Israel #Palestine #PLO
May 28, 2019
