POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Modi’s India
03:09
World
Modi’s India
It took six weeks for more than 600 million people to vote in India's election -- the largest democratic exercise on the planet. The winner by a landslide - was Narendra Modi. His ruling BJP picked up more than 300 seats in parliament, demolishing his rivals. In fact the main opposition party, Indian National Congress, won barely 50 seats, suffering its second worst defeat in history. And if that wasn't humiliating enough, their leader Rahul Gandhi lost his own seat. So what's behind Modi's monumental win? And what will he do with his 'historic mandate'? Abubakr al Shamahi takes a look. #Modi #India #IndiaElections
May 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?