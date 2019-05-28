World Share

EUROPEAN ELECTIONS: What now for nationalists?

Nationalist and far right parties have more seats than ever after the European elections. Are they now a major force in the EU`s parliament? Joining us at the Roundtable today: Richard Whitman Professor of Politics and international Relations at University of Kent; Helen Drake Professor of French and European Studies at University of Loughborough; Roger Bootle, Chairman of Capital economics; and David Blunt, Lecturer in International Relations at City, University of London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #europeanelections #europeanunion #europe #elections #Brussels #nationalism #voting #rightwing #greenparty #republicans