Johnson & Johnson goes on trial in Oklahoma over opioids | Money Talks
Opioid overdoses have become the biggest cause of accidental deaths in the United States. The epidemic killed 48,000 people in 2017 - that's more than the AIDS epidemic at its peak. Authorities are now going after pharmaceutical companies in the courts, accusing them of fueling the crisis. The battle against big pharma has started in Oklahoma, and around 2,000 other lawsuits across the country are set to follow. For more on this story, we spoke to Nicolas Terry from Indianapolis. He's the Executive Director of Indiana University's Centre for Law and Health. #Drugs #Opioids #Johnson&Johnson
May 28, 2019
