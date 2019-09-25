POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: US House starts impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump
26:00
World
Breaking News: US House starts impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump
"The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law," said the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. Trump faces accusations that he used his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. This is one of the biggest political challenges confronting Trump who has up till now withstood controversies such as his election campaign's ties with Russia. Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as 'Witch Hunt garbage' #TrumpImpeachment #Impeachment #NancyPelosi
September 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?