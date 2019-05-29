POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World's Women of War | Cinema | Showcase
TRT World's Women of War | Cinema | Showcase
Due to the unique way, it's experienced collectively in a dark and intimate environment, the medium of the film actually has the great potential of opening its audiences' eyes and minds to the realities of other people's lives. Unfortunately though, this potential, more often than not, is drowned out by cinema's main role as an entertainment medium. But TRT World is challenging this norm with its annual short film competition. Minkailu Jalloh, Campaign Specialist of TRT World Citizen
May 29, 2019
