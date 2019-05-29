World Share

Mystery of the Salvator Mundi | Art Investments | Showcase

Where exactly is the Salvator Mundi? The painting by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci was purchased a year and a half ago for 4 hundred million dollars, making it the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction. The person who discovered it called the painting an image of Christ as the saviour of the world. The rarest thing on the planet by the greatest human being who ever lived'. Ben Lewis, Author of 'The Last Leonardo' 00:35 #SalvatorMundi #Renaissance #Showcase