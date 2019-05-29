Can vaccinations cause more harm than good?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
According to UNICEF, in the first three months of 2019, more than 110,000 measles cases were reported worldwide. That's almost triple the amount from the same period last year. The vaccine to prevent the disease is 97 percent effective. So we asked if vaccinations should be optional or mandatory. Guests: Jo Walton - Mother of a measles patient who wasn't vaccinated Roberto Burioni - Virology Professor at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University Helen Bedford - Children's Health Professor at University College London #Measles #Health #UNICEF
May 29, 2019
