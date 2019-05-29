POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Everest: Climbing Amid Crowds
09:58
World
Everest: Climbing Amid Crowds
More than 10 people have died on Everest this past week than in all of 2018. Most of the deaths have been attributed to overcrowding, which Nepalese authorities deny. But many argue that far too many permits are issued to inept climbers. We asked who’s to blame. Guests: Ram Nepal - Managing Director of Alpine Rescue Service Adrian Ballinger - Founder and Head Guide of Alpenglow Expeditions #MountEverest #Climbing #ClimbingEverest
May 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?