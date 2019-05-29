World Share

Everest: Climbing Amid Crowds

More than 10 people have died on Everest this past week than in all of 2018. Most of the deaths have been attributed to overcrowding, which Nepalese authorities deny. But many argue that far too many permits are issued to inept climbers. We asked who’s to blame. Guests: Ram Nepal - Managing Director of Alpine Rescue Service Adrian Ballinger - Founder and Head Guide of Alpenglow Expeditions #MountEverest #Climbing #ClimbingEverest