Measles Resurgence | Pardoning Eddie Gallagher | Everest’s Deadly Season
52:00
World
There are measles outbreaks around the world. Why is this preventable disease back again? And what can we do to stop it? Plus, US Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher has been charged with murdering Iraqis. Now, a potential pardon from President Trump is dividing the US military. And 11 people this month have died climbing amid the growing crowds on Everest. We asked if Nepal is being negligent by issuing too many permits. #Measles #EddieGallagher #MountEverest
May 29, 2019
