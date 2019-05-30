POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Writing: Making Your Mark | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:12
World
Writing: Making Your Mark | Exhibitions | Showcase
For at least the last five thousand years people have been putting hammer to stone, ink to parchment and pen to paper. And while it is a universal form of communication as well as storytelling that we use every day, how often do we stop to consider why and how writing came to be so central to human life? What better place to find the answer than at London's British Library. Showcase's Miranda Atty went there to see the writings on the wall for herself. #Writing #Exhibition #LondonBritishLibrary
May 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?