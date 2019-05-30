Women Artists in History | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eighty-five per cent of the permanent collections of 18 major art museums and galleries in the United States consists of works by male artists. And, while only five per cent of artists in the modern art sections of museums are women. Eighty-five per cent of the nudes displayed in those same spaces is female. So, is this because only men are capable of aesthetic greatness? Or could it be that for centuries the art world has been unwilling to accept the intellectual and creative authority of female artists? Flavia Frigeri, Historian and Curator 01:17 #Women #Artist #Showcase
May 30, 2019
