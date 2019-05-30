POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Investors optimistic over Modi's economic plan | Money Talks
07:29
BizTech
Investors in India are ecstatic over Narendra Modi's reelection as prime minister. They've driven India's benchmark stock index, the Sensex, to historic highs. But Modi's first finance minister, Arun Jaitley, is leaving government at a time when poverty and a lack of public infrastructure remain key challenges for the ruling party. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the story, Neha Poonia joined us from New Delhi. #Modi #IndiaEconomy #Sensex
May 30, 2019
