Ismail Acar at National Portrait Gallery | Exhibitions | Showcase

Established names and emerging artists travelled to London this month to strut their stuff from sculptures to paintings and even a touch of graffiti. Painter Ismail Acar internationally famous for his oriental themes and his bold use of vibrant colours was there with fellow Turkish counterparts to explore the theme of lux or inner light. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to bask in the colours. #IsmailAcar #London #NationalPortraitGallery