47th Istanbul Music Festival | Festivals | Showcase

47th Istanbul Music Festival
The most established music event in Turkey, the Istanbul Music Festival, is back with its 47th edition this year. Internationally renowned for its creative program and contribution to the enrichment of classical music repertoire, the festival spreads across Istanbul with events being staged at historical sites, cultural venues and concert halls. Efruz Cakirkaya, Director of Istanbul Music Festival 00:45 #Istanbul #Music #Festival
May 31, 2019
