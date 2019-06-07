POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What should happen to foreign Daesh prisoners?
What should happen to foreign Daesh prisoners?
Since the fall of the caliphate, the question has become what to do with the hundreds of thousands of captured foreign Daesh fighters. Iraq recently announced it would be executing several French nationals. Could this set a precedent for other countries dealing with foreign fighters? TRT brings you an exclusive report from northern Syria where we spoke with detained fighters awaiting trial. Guests: Yasser Tabara Senior Researcher at the Omran Centre Hakki Ocal Assistant Professor at Ibn-i Haldun University Ian Black Middle East Center of London School of Economics
June 7, 2019
