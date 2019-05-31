POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU slams Turkey in its annual report // Saudi Arabia’s Emergency Arab Summit
26:00
World
In its annual report on Turkey, the European Union says the country is ‘backsliding’ on a number of legal and economic fronts. But was their assessment fair and accurate? Plus, Saudi Arabia hosted an emergency meeting with Arab leaders, to discuss increasing tensions with Iran. What did the summit accomplish? Or was it mainly a symbolic show of unity? #EUTurkey #TurkeyEU #Turkey
May 31, 2019
