07:46
World
‘Forced to Forget’: Interview with Exiled Chinese Author Ma Jian on Tiananmen Square Anniversary
Dissident Chinese author Ma Jian speaks out on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. In this extended interview, he shares his memories of the day when the government in Beijing ordered a military crackdown on its own people. And in the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts today to erase the event from history, Ma Jian argues it’s crucial that the knowledge of June 4, 1989 lives on. #China #Tiananmen #TiananmenSquare
June 3, 2019
