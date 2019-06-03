BizTech Share

Trump aims to strengthen US-UK ties with state visit | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit. He's due to meet outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss post-Brexit economic ties. Ahead of his arrival, Trump waded into the UK's troubled withdrawal from the European Union. He said Britain should refuse to pay the $49 billion divorce bill and walk away from Brexit talks if Brussels doesn't give it what it wants. For more, we spoke to John Raines in London. He's head of political risk at research firm, IHS Markit. #UKUSrelations #TheresaMay #EuropeanUnion