POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump aims to strengthen US-UK ties with state visit | Money Talks
05:53
BizTech
Trump aims to strengthen US-UK ties with state visit | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit. He's due to meet outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss post-Brexit economic ties. Ahead of his arrival, Trump waded into the UK's troubled withdrawal from the European Union. He said Britain should refuse to pay the $49 billion divorce bill and walk away from Brexit talks if Brussels doesn't give it what it wants. For more, we spoke to John Raines in London. He's head of political risk at research firm, IHS Markit. #UKUSrelations #TheresaMay #EuropeanUnion
June 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?