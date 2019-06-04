What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Trump's UK Visit: Trump wraps up first day of state visit

After the ceremony of a banquet at Buckingham Palace, Donald Trump's state visit to the UK turns to business on Tuesday. The US president and his team will discuss post-Brexit trade deals, but not far from those meetings, thousands are expected to attend an ant-Trump rally in central London. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports on the first day of the president's visit. #Trump, #UK, #Brexit