POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's UK Visit: Trump wraps up first day of state visit
02:44
World
Trump's UK Visit: Trump wraps up first day of state visit
After the ceremony of a banquet at Buckingham Palace, Donald Trump's state visit to the UK turns to business on Tuesday. The US president and his team will discuss post-Brexit trade deals, but not far from those meetings, thousands are expected to attend an ant-Trump rally in central London. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports on the first day of the president's visit. #Trump, #UK, #Brexit
June 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?