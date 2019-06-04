POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Denmark Election: Migrants and refugees face uncertainty
02:22
World
Denmark Election: Migrants and refugees face uncertainty
Wednesday's general election in Denmark has focussed on how the nation of six million people deals with migrants. Anti-immigration rhetoric appears to be at an all-time high, and the coalition government of Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen has slowly been introducing anti-immigrant measures. His main opponents are also hoping to gain votes by proposing similar ideas. Our correspondent Francis Collings is in Copenhagen.
June 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?