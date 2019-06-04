World Share

Sudan Crackdown: Military scraps agreement with opposition

A day after Sudan's security forces killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds in Khartoum, the ruling military council has suspended all previous agreements with the main opposition movement. It's also announced elections within nine months, but five weeks since President Omar al Bashir was deposed, the country remains stuck between continued authoritarianism and the push for democracy. Philip Owira has more. #Sudan, #MilitaryCrackdown, #Khartoum