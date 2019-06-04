POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's UK Visit: Trump, May discuss special alliance, Brexit
02:27
World
Trump's UK Visit: Trump, May discuss special alliance, Brexit
The US President Donald Trump has wrapped up the second day of his state visit to the UK. On Tuesday the royal ceremonies gave way to politics and business. Trump met with business leaders and then Prime Minister Theresa May before they held a joint press news conference. Outside thousands of protestors gathered in the rain to express their opposition to the visit. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Trump #UK #Brexit
June 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?