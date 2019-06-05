World Share

Sudan Crackdown: Security forces blamed for rising death toll

Sudan's paramilitary forces are pushing deeper into the capital to enforce greater control over pro-democracy demonstrators. The opposition has called for a campaign of civil disobedience, but their path is unclear after this week's crackdown by the military. The death toll from Monday's action is now at least 60, with hundreds injured. Philip Owira reports.