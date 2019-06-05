POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
03:04
Is Brazil’s President a Man of (All) the People? | Bigger Than Five
The so-called “Trump of the Tropics”, Jair Bolsonaro was sworn is as Brazil's president in January. The former army captain promised to stamp out crime. In the first four months of his presidency, 558 people were killed by police in Rio de Janeiro alone. That's nearly five killings per day, according to the government's own data. Bigger Than Five went to São Paulo to hear how Brazilians there view their populist president. #JairBolsonaro #populism #police #Brazil #BrazilianPolitics
June 5, 2019
