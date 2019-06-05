POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China Air Pollution: Air quality gains threatened by slowing economy
Only a few years ago, smog season in China was so bad it was dubbed the "airpocalypse." Anger over poor air quality forced policy makers to clean up their act. And there's been a massive turnaround. But under the chokehold of the trade war with the US, the economy is sputtering, and there's concern officials could resort to staving off a slowdown at the expense of the environment. Patrick Fok reports from Beijing. #China, #Pollution, #Beijing
June 5, 2019
