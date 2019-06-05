Renault board to discuss Fiat marriage proposal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nissan says it will review its future partnership with Renault after the French-owned firm began merger talks with Fiat Chrysler, which could create the world's third-largest auto-making group. Renault's board is meeting in Paris to discuss the merger proposal with the Italian-American carmaker. But even if it gets the go-ahead, it's fraught with difficulties. And we discussed the story with Oliver Whitfield-Miocic, who joined us from Paris. #Nissan #FiatChrysler #Renault
June 5, 2019
