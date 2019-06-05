Italy faces EU disciplinary measures over debt | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Commission says Italy is continuing to break EU rules over its ballooning debt, and disciplinary measures are justified. The announcement marks a resumption of hostilities between Brussels and Rome, which were sparked by the government's budget plans unveiled last year. If EU members agree, Italy could face financial sanctions worth billions of dollars, as well as tighter scrutiny of its fiscal policies. For more on this Claus Vistesen joined us from Newcastle in the UK. He's the Chief Eurozone Economist at research consultancy, Pantheon Macroeconomics. #EU #Debt #financialsanctions
June 5, 2019
