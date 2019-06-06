ECB holds benchmark rate at 0% | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Central Bank has vowed to keep interest rates on hold at record lows and says it won't shy away from stimulus if the Eurozone economy continues to suffer from a slowdown. At its policy meeting on Thursday, the ECB left its benchmark rate at zero and the deposit rate at -0.4%, as it grapples with weak inflation. For more on the ECB meeting, David Madden joined us from London. He's an analyst at CMC Markets. #ECB #Eurozone #InterestRate
June 6, 2019
