Meat alternatives in high demand in US market | Money Talks
06:57
BizTech
Shares in veggie burger maker, Beyond Meat, have soared more than 300-percent since its IPO in May. On Thursday, it reported its debut earnings as a public company.. revealing first quarter revenue more than tripling to 40-million dollars - confirming a surge in demand for meat alternatives. From Washington, Daniel Ryntjes reports on the rise and rise of fake meat. David Williams joined us from Austin, Texas. He's the Director of Global Protein at Informa Agribusiness Intelligence. #FakeMeat #BeyondMeat #IPO
June 7, 2019
