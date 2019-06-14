BizTech Share

UK needs to adapt to people living longer | Money Talks

In less than 50 years, a quarter of the people in the UK are expected to be over the age of 65.. posing challenges for the country's health and pension systems. But many reject the idea that an older population is a ticking time bomb, and instead say attitudes towards ageing need to change. Natalie Powell takes a look at how Britain is adapting for what's now being called the 'Young-Old' generation.