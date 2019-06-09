POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europa-Orient Rally: Part 2
03:49
World
Europa-Orient Rally: Part 2
Part 2 of a two-part series about the Europa-Orient Rally, where gearheads, adventurers and car fanatics rally together from Germany to Turkey, taking a tour of the country and finishing in Turkish Cyprus. They must complete challenges along the way to earn points to win a prize. In this episode, we ride along with the teams to the Turkish city of Samsun, where racers commemorate of the start of the Turkish War of Independence while completing challenges.
June 9, 2019
