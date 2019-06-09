June 9, 2019
03:49
Europa-Orient Rally: Part 2
Part 2 of a two-part series about the Europa-Orient Rally, where gearheads, adventurers and car fanatics rally together from Germany to Turkey, taking a tour of the country and finishing in Turkish Cyprus. They must complete challenges along the way to earn points to win a prize. In this episode, we ride along with the teams to the Turkish city of Samsun, where racers commemorate of the start of the Turkish War of Independence while completing challenges.
