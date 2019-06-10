Government extradition bill faces stiff resistance | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Government extradition bill faces stiff resistance
Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam is going ahead with a controversial extradition bill despite mass protests over the weekend. She says it's necessary to ensure the island doesn't become a haven for international fugitives. But critics say it's a tool to help China's government crackdown on dissent and would damage Hong Kong's business-friendly reputation. Mobin Nasir reports. Samantha Vadas is in Hong Kong and sent us this update. #ExtraditionBill #CarrieLam #fugitives
June 10, 2019
