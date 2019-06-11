World Share

Leonardo Da Vinci: A Life in Drawing | Exhibitions | Showcase

It's no surprise that one of the greatest ever artists are revered by the British Royal Family. In fact, the Royal Collection has more than 600 sketches and drawings by Leonardo Da Vinci in its archive. Those treasures very rarely go on public display. But now in honour of the 500th anniversary of Da Vinci's death, Buckingham Palace has opened its doors for a very special exhibition featuring more than 200 of his drawings, including preparatory sketches for 'The Last Supper.' Showcase's Miranda Atty went to the Queen's Gallery to see the artist's extraordinary draftsmanship for herself. #DaVinci #Drawing #QueensGallery