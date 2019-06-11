POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
+ Size mannequins / Google must pay for news / Kylie Jenner / Russian journo solidarity – Newsfeed
15:00
World
+ Size mannequins / Google must pay for news / Kylie Jenner / Russian journo solidarity – Newsfeed
00:47 : A debate over mannequins that are the size and shape of actual people has upset some and caused a huge debate 03:03 : Google makes loads of money out of news. But are they paying their fair share? 05:29 : Kylie Jenner thinks The Handmaid's Tale can be used for fun fancy dress. The internet says #fail 11:48 : Russian journalists show their solidarity with another journalist who has been jailed accused of drug offences #Obesity #KylieJenner #RussianJournalist
June 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?