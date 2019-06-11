World Share

POLITICAL PROTEST PRANKS: Is it ok to throw a milkshake at a politician?

Politicians are used to having insults hurled at them but what about protests that go further? Is it legitimate to throw eggs, paint, flour or even a milkshake at a person because you don't like their views? Joining is Frank Furedi, Author of How Fear Works and Sociologist; Alex Krasodomski, Director of the Centre for the Analysis of Social Media at Demos; Sharan Dhaliwal, Founder and Editor of Burnt Roti Magazine; Alexander Blanchard, Researcher on Political Violence at Queen Mary University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.