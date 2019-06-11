POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Imran Khan's government presents its first budget | Money Talks
07:03
BizTech
Pakistan's government is cutting spending and raising taxes.. unveiling a new austerity budget designed to win-over the International Monetary Fund. Prime Minister Imran Khan secured a 6-billion-dollar loan from the IMF in April.. but in return, he had to promise to increase revenues and bring down the deficit. As Mobin Nasir reports, the measures could further slowdown the economy, and anger a lot of his supporters. #Budget #Pakistan #Austerity
June 11, 2019
